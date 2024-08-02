Ancora Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock worth $242,285,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 28,432,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,647,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

