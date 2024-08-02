Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Monro worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Monro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $461,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.