Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Price Performance

TECB traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 24,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.