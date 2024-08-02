Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Price Performance
TECB traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 24,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38.
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile
