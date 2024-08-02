Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 5,106,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

