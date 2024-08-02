Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 4,571 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ndwm LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $281,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,274. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

