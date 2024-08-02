Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $14.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $599.03. 295,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,909. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $555.34 and a 200 day moving average of $566.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

