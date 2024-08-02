Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,343. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.