Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Up to $61.94

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $65.91. Amphenol shares last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 870,303 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Amphenol Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,465,740 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,756,000 after buying an additional 1,871,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,792,000 after buying an additional 1,569,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

