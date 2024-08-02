Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.