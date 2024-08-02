American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.00

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $147.47, with a volume of 54397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

