American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,589. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

