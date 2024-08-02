American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.48-$10.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.46. American Tower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.480-10.720 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.11. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $229.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

