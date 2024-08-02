American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.
American Power Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About American Power Group
American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Power Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.