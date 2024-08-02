American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $94,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. 4,024,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

