American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.480-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

AAT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

