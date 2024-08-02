American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

