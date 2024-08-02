Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69,963 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
AMBC traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 351,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
