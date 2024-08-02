ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,469 shares of company stock worth $873,346. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

