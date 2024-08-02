Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $258.00 and last traded at $258.00. 402,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 873,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average is $173.44. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

