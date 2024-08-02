Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

ALL opened at $178.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.99. Allstate has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

