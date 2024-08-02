ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 139,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

