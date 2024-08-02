Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $115.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

