Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $215.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

