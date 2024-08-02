Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. 1,712,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.