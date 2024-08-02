AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.05

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

AGC Stock Down 11.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.19%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.