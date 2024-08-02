AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of AerSale worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 828,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AerSale by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 377,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AerSale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AerSale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AerSale by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 301,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,559. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -677.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

