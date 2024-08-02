AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.25 EPS.

AerCap Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of AER stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,326. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

