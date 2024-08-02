Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.25. Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 19,615 shares.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

