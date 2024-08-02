Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $601.38.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $16.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $529.75. 260,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.