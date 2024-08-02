Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Adeia were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Adeia by 42.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adeia by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADEA. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 605,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,180. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.