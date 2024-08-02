Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AKR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 481,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,139,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.