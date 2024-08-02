Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $1.26-1.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.260-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 1,908,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

