A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 1,289,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,656. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $975.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

