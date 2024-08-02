74,367 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 860.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11,438.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 163,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,144. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

