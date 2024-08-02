4,406 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.96. 5,976,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,020. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

