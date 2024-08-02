3,760 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of UI traded up $8.02 on Wednesday, reaching $185.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $189.09.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
Ubiquiti Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.
Ubiquiti Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.