1,640 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.24. 1,426,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.