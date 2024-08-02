113,137 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $3,763,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $14,875,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.91.

Corpay Trading Down 2.0 %

Corpay stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.73. 423,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

