ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $497,765.32 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00048606 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00040671 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014637 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
