Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,118.79

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1,118.79 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,467,357 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,466,673.03655076. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40170767 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,465.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

