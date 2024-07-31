WMS Partners LLC Purchases 100,895 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 6.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $95,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 274,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

