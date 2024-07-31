WMS Partners LLC Has $9.48 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 5,845,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

