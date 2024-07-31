WMS Partners LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

PWR stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.48. 941,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

