WMS Partners LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $56,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,418. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

