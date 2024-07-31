Whalerock Point Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $125.96. 1,044,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,637. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

