Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.2% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.87. 2,378,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,405. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

