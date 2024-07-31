W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.63-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.730 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,217. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

