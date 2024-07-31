Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 289.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Vivid Seats worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

