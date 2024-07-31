Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,867,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $268.52. 2,172,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,951. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.95 and a 200 day moving average of $257.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

