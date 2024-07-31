Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Udemy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.79% of Udemy worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 378,819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $8,109,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after acquiring an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 908,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

